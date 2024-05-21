Chinese man who presented bogus passport and ID nabbed by BI at NAIA

360 SHARES Share Tweet

A male passenger traveling from Bangkok was nabbed by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers for presenting counterfeit documents while undergoing clearing processes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last May 17, 2024.

BI-Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement (I-PROBES) chief Bienvenido Castillo III said Wang Weiqiang, 32, arrived in the country on board a Philippine Airlines flight and attempted to clear the immigration counter using a Mauritius passport and identification card both of which turned out to be counterfeit.

Castillo said that based on records, Wang previously traveled in the Philippines by presenting a Chinese passport.

On interrogation, Wang revealed that he acquired the fraudulent document after allegedly investing US$200,000 but admits to have never traveled to Mauritius for the processing. He instead received the passport and identity card while he was in Thailand.

Verification made by BI’s forensic documents laboratory revealed that the documents presented were indeed counterfeit.

Meanwhile, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco ordered Wang’s immediate exclusion from the Philippines and the inclusion of Wang’s name in the BI’s blacklist.

“This process is a reminder of the ongoing challenges we face in combating illegal immigration and human trafficking. Our immigration officers remain vigilant to ensure the safety and security of our borders,” Tansingco said.