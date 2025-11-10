Home>News>Chinese national in online scam operations nabbed by BI, NBI, CICC
Itchie G. Cabayan6
Sam Lee
The Chinese national nabbed for online scam activities. (JERRY S. TAN)

A Chinese national allegedly involved in large-scale online scam activities was nabbed by Bureau of Immigration -Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) operatives during a joint operation with the National Bureau of Investigation–Operative Technical Cyber Division (NBI-OTCD) and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) in Pasay City.

In his report, BI-FSU chief Rendel Ryan Sy said that in coordination with NBI and CICC operatives, an enforcement operation was conducted at around evening of November 4, at Central Park Condominium, D. Jorge Street, Pasay City, pursuant to a mission order issued against Xiang Longyiyu, also known as Sam Lee, 33, a Chinese national, who is suspected of involvement in online fraud and phishing activities targeting both local and foreign victims.

Lee has been turned over to the BI’s Warden Facility where he shall remain pending deportation proceedings.

The operation stemmed from a formal request from the CICC, seeking assistance in tracking the suspect’s activities following intelligence reports linking him to online financial scams. Reports indicated that Xiang was operating under a “work-from-home” setup and was previously associated with a scam hub dismantled earlier this year in Makati City. He was reportedly continuing fraudulent activities using multiple laptop computers.

Based on initial verification from BI records revealed that Xiang arrived in the Philippines in 2019, as a temporary visitor. His last visa extension expired in 2022, making him an overstaying alien. Further checks showed that he is already under a Blacklist Order issued in 2023 for overstaying.

DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

