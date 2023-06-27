Chinese national nabbed for running prostitution den – BI

Hu after his arrest by the BI. (JERRY S. TAN)

Hu after his arrest by the BI. (JERRY S. TAN)

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A Chinese national previously charged for undesirability was nabbed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Border Control and Intelligence Unit head Dennis Alcedo identified the Chinese national as Hu Yulin, 32. He will remain in detention prior to the deportation proceedings against him.

Hu was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after attempting to depart via a China Southern flight to Guangzhou, China.

“Derogatory check in our systems showed that Hu is blacklisted for undesirability,” said Tansingco. “Hence he was arrested and will be held in our facility in Taguig,” said Tansingco.

Records show that Hu is the subject of an immigration deportation case filed in 2020. He was said to have been arrested by local authorities along with 11 others at Clark Pampanga for allegedly running a prostitution den.

He was charged for violating the conditions of their stay, and was eventually ordered deported.

“Foreign nationals who do not adhere to the conditions of their stay in the country are not welcome here,” the BI chief said.