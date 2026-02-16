Chinese New Year seat sale for as low as P88 launched by Cebu Pacific

388 SHARES Share Tweet

IN view of the celebration of the Chinese New Year, Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced the launch of its special seat sale, giving travelers the sign they’ve been waiting for to book their next 2026 getaway.

CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero said that from February 16 to 20, travelers may book flights to select domestic and international destinations for as low as P88 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges and only until seats last, with travel period running from April 1 to October 31, 2026.

Romero said the sale is perfect for summer getaways, mid-year breaks and early planning for long weekends.

“For local trips, travelers can fly to Boracay to enjoy its powdery white sand beaches and various water activities, or head to Bohol to see the Chocolate Hills, cruise along the Loboc River, and explore centuries-old heritage sites. For those looking to travel abroad, Bangkok offers a mix of street food adventures and bustling markets, while Hong Kong features theme parks, shopping districts, and scenic harbor views. These international destinations are accessible via all CEB’s five hubs: Manila, Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao — providing travelers across the Philippines with convenient options to fly direct,” she added.

One may visit www.cebupacificair.com or book directly via the Cebu Pacific app to secure seats now.

Currently, CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.