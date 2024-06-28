Chinese, Vietnamese planning to work illegally barred at NAIA by BI

305 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO male foreign nationals, a Chinese and a Vietnamese who are said to be suspected of attempting to enter the country to work illegally, were barred entry in the country by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers stationed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the aliens were intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 3 on June 23 and June 24 when they arrived and sought admission into the country as tourists.

As a result of their exclusion, the two foreign nationals were placed on the immigration blacklist, barring them permanently from entering the Philippines.

On June 23, Chinese national Ding Junda,20, was intercepted when he arrived aboard a Xiamen Air Airlines flight from China and claimed he was visiting an unnamed relative in the Philippines for eight days.

The following day, on June 24, immigration officers intercepted the woman Vietnamese national identified as Ngyuen Thi Tuyet Trang, 22, as she arrived aboard an Air Asia Airlines flight from Thailand and stated she was heading to Tagaytay for a holiday.

During a secondary inspection, both gave highly- inconsistent statements. Ding claims to work as a parcel delivery rider and is sponsored by another Chinese national who is outside the country upon verification. Meanwhile, Nguyen was previously in the country in 2022, and admitted that she worked as a nail technician while holding a tourist visa.

“They were denied entry after our officers determined that they were likely to become public charge, as stipulated by the provisions, resulting in their classification as excludable aliens under our immigration laws,” Tansingco said.

Tansingco stressed that all immigration personnel stationed at international airports continually receive ongoing alerts to remain vigilant against certain foreign nationals attempting to enter the country under the pretext of tourism while intending to engage in unauthorized work activities.