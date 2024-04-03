Chinese wanted by Interpol intercepted by BI

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A male Chinese national suspected to be involved in credit card fraud and wanted by the Interpol was barred entry into the country by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the 29-year-old man, whose identity was withheld in compliance with Interpol protocols, was intercepted last week at the NAIA terminal 1 after he arrived via an Eva Air flight from Taipei.

In his report, BI-Interpol chief Jaime Bustamante, the suspect was turned back after the immigration officer who processed him saw that his name is in the bureau’s list of blacklisted foreign nationals.

Bustamante said the blacklist order stemmed from a blue notice issued by the Interpol in Beijing in November 2022 regarding the criminal case that is pending against him in Taiwan.

It was learned a criminal case was filed against the suspect in April 2019 by the municipal public security bureau in Baoding City, Hebei province, China for allegedly facilitating the sale of his relatives’ credit cards to criminal fraud syndicates.

Investigators bared that the man is suspected to have committed the crime between December 2018 to February 2019 when he asked his sister to convince 39 of their relatives to advertise the sale of their credit cards online.

The cards were, however, bought by criminal gangs abroad at the instance of the suspect who later fled China and absconded with the money that he earned from the transaction. A criminal detention warrant was subsequently issued against him by the Baoding public security bureau.

Tansingco hailed the interception of the suspect as a classic example of how justice is served on foreign fugitives due to strengthened cooperation between the BI and Interpol.