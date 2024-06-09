Chinese wanted for illegal gambling arrested by BI at NAIA

The Chinese man wanted for llegal gambling and nabbed at NAIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

A 37-year-old Chinese national wanted by authorities in Beijing for illegal gambling was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Wang Yilin, according to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, was apprehended at the NAIA 3 terminal last May 29 after he arrived via a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok.

He was denied entry and taken into custody after the immigration officer who processed him saw that his name prompted a positive hit in the Interpol’s red notice list.

As a consequence of his arrest and exclusion, Wang was placed in the immigration blacklist which perpetually barred him from re-entering the Philippines.

Tansingco said Wang was deported to Guangzhou two days later at the request the Chinese government which informed the BI about his status as a wanted fugitive in China and that he was accompanied on his flight by five Chinese police escorts who earlier arrived in Manila to fetch him.

“We granted the request of the Chinese embassy that he be sent back to China and stand trial for his alleged crimes,” Tansingco said.

Wang is also on the wanted list of the Interpol which recently issued a red notice for his arrest, he added.

According to the BI-Interpol, a warrant for Wang’s arrest was issued by the Bengbu municipal public security bureau in Anhui province, China on Sept. 28 last year.

Investigators alleged that in 2019 Wang conspired with another suspect in running a syndicate that operated a gambling platform in the Internet where customers took part in online gambling games such as Baccarat in violation of China’s anti-gambling laws.

Chinese authorities estimate that profits earned by Wang and his accomplices from the racket amounted to more than 60 million yuan, or almost US$8.3 million.