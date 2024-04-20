Chinese wanted in Beijing for fraud nabbed by BI in Binondo

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A MALE Chinese national reportedly wanted by authorities in Beijing for involvement in financial fraud was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

In his report to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, BI- fugitive search unit (FSU) head Rendel Ryan Sy identified the captured fugitive as Qiu Jiajian, 52. He was arrested on April 15 along Ongpin Street in Binondo, Manila.

The FSU agents were armed with a mission order from Tansingco who issued the same at the request of the Chinese government.

Sy said that aside from being a fugitive from justice, Qiu will also be deported for being an overstaying and undocumented alien as his Chinese passport already expired on September 8 last year. He will also be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the Philippines.

Following his arrest, Qiu was committed to the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City where he will remain pending deportation proceedings.

It was learned from Sy that Qiu was issued an arrest warrant by the Licheng sub-bureau of the public security bureau in Quanzhou, China.

Also allegedly, Qiu used the name of an import-export trading firm in Quanzhou and other companies to falsely issue over 200 special VAT invoices for non-existent goods valued at more than 26 million yuan, or roughly US$3.5 million, thus defrauding the Chinese government of tax revenues.

Chinese prosecutors also alleged that Qiu issued falsified special value-added tax (VAT) invoices in violation of China’s criminal code.