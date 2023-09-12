Chinese woman with bogus docs nabbed

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A CHINESE woman who presented fake documents last September 5 prior to departure was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said thadt based on a report from BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit Head Dennis Alcedo, the woman was identified as Zhiqun Liao, 31.

The woman was said to have been nabbed after she attempted to depart for Quanzhou, China on board a Malaysian airlines flight.

During primary inspection, officers noted that her passport did not contain a Philippine arrival stamp and that instead, a stamp had been affixed on a certificate indicating her travel record. She also could not show the Philippine visa she used to enter the country, or her visa extensions.

Verification confirmed that the BI’s systems did not contain a record of her supposed arrival last June 15 and airline representatives likewise shared that the flight she allegedly took to arrive in the country was non-existent.

Zhiqun’s documents were submitted to the BI’s forensic documents laboratory for tertiary inspection, which concluded that the document she submitted was counterfeit.

She was immediately arrested and charged for violation of Section 45 (c) and (d) in relation to Section 37(a)9 of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 and will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending resolution of her deporation charges.