Christian Bautista & Mark Bautista Set To Ignite New Frontier Theater In Bautista X Bautista Concert

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Quezon City, Philippines – OPM icon Christian Bautista is set to take center stage in Bautista X Bautista, a special concert happening on March 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM at the New Frontier Theater, featuring fellow singer and longtime collaborator Mark Bautista.

The concert spotlights Christian’s continuing evolution as an artist, bringing together his timeless ballads, recent collaborations, and new music in one evening. Mark Bautista joins him onstage for select performances, adding depth and energy through their shared musical history and chemistry.

A key highlight of the concert is Christian’s latest single, Sa’yo Lamang, set for release on February 25, 2026. The heartfelt track marks a new chapter in his music, reflecting the romantic storytelling he is known for while offering a fresh, contemporary sound that resonates with both longtime fans and new listeners.

Bautista X Bautista underscores Christian’s commitment to collaboration and live performance, celebrating music, connection, and shared artistry. The concert also reinforces his enduring presence in the OPM scene, alongside a fellow artist who has grown with him through the years.

Christian Bautista is proudly managed by NYMA Talent Management.

Fans can expect a night of beloved OPM hits, powerful vocals, meaningful duets, and the live performance of Sa’yo Lamang.

Concert Details

📍 New Frontier Theater, Quezon City

📆 March 6, 2026 | 8:00 PM

🎟 Tickets via TicketNet: https://www.ticketnet.com.ph/event-detail/BAUTISTA-X-BAUTISTA

CONNECT WITH CHRISTIAN BAUTISTA: FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE | X

FOLLOW NYMA FOR MORE UPDATES: FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE | X | WEBSITE

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CHRISTIAN BAUTISTA, PLEASE CONTACT: Karen Tumbali | [email protected]

NYMA

NYMA, which stands for Now You Must Aspire, is a talent agency dedicated to nurturing trailblazers across all media spaces. NYMA provides executive clients with expertise in digital marketing, strategy, consultation, and local representation for international talents. The company’s vision is to be the home of Filipino talents and to bring Filipino entertainment to the world.

To learn more about NYMA, visit nyma.ph