Christmas bonanza in Manila continues

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that each employee will be receiving a special recognition incentive (SIR) as she also led the distribution of rice bags to Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) personnel numbering 1,300 in all.

Joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo and MTPB adviser Dennis Viaje, Lacuna lauded the MPTB personnel for their selfless service in maintaining traffic order in the city streets and even aiding those who meet accidents.

It was learned from Viaje that the rice bags were given to each of the MTPB personnel as a token of the city’s appreciation to them.

Also yesterday morning, Lacuna announced that the SIR to be given early next year will include job order (JO) employees as well.

The mayor thanked city treasurer Jasmin Talegon and Servo, whom she said worked on the swift passage of the ordinance that paved the way for the release of the said benefits.

“Di man umabot ng Pasko dahil matagal ang proseso niyan, pwede nang gawin ang mga kinakailangang dokumento para matanggap ninyo. Pati mga job orders makakatanggap, sa tulong ng local finance committee at masinop nating pangangasiwa ng pondo ng ating lungsod. Maraming salamat, Mam Jasmin Talegon,” Lacuna said.

The mayor also lauded the city employees for another year of dedicated service to the public, especially Manilans.

According to Talegon, the SIR covers around 9,000 regular employees and about 10,000 JOs and those who are under contract of services (COs).