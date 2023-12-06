Christmas food box distribution in Manila right on sched – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna sharing light moments with a kid, joined by (from left) Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Congressman Joel Chua, and Councilor Fa Fugoso both of the third district of Manila, during the distribution of Christmas boxes in the said district. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna sharing light moments with a kid, joined by (from left) Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Congressman Joel Chua, and Councilor Fa Fugoso both of the third district of Manila, during the distribution of Christmas boxes in the said district. (JERRY S. TAN)

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna reported that the city government is right on schedule and will be able to keep its promise to provide each of the 695,000 households in Manila with Christmas food boxes on or before December 12, 2023.

During the slated distribution held in District 3 where she was joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district) as well as Councilor Fa Fugoso, Lacuna announced that they have already covered a total of 339 barangays in a matter of four days since the distribution of said boxes containing Noche Buena items began on the first day of the month. There are 896 barangays in Manila.

Just like last year, the lady mayor had alloted the first 12 days of the month for the said purpose of ensuring that all families in Manila will be able to put food on the table on Christmas eve or day.

It was learned that each food box contains spaghetti with sauce, cheese, milk, corned beef in cans and rice.

As planned, the distribution period aptly dubbed, ’12 Days of Christmas’ is divided into 12 days at four districts per day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

Lacuna personally spearheads the delivery of the said food boxes and calls on the barangay authorities who have already received the allocation for their constituents to immediately deploy the goods.

Given the number of barangays that have already received their residents’ food boxes on Day 4 alone, Lacuna said she is certain that all the Christmas boxes would have been given to the intended recipients on December 12 or on the dot.