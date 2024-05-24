CIC collabs with NPC to conduct webinar on data privacy awareness, empower borrowers

360 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKATI CITY – State-owned Credit Information Corporation (CIC), in partnership with the National Privacy Commission (NPC), will host a webinar series titled “#DatosMoProtektado: Protecting your data privacy and your credit standing,” on 31 May 2024.

In celebration of the upcoming Privacy Awareness Week (PAW), the webinar will tackle how borrowers can secure their personal and sensitive information online to protect their data from fraud and identity theft. It will also discuss borrowers’ rights under RA 9510 or the Credit Information System Act of 2008 and RA 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“An individual’s primary line of defense against fraud and identity theft is awareness. By recognizing red flags online, borrowers can be more proactive against potential phishing and other scams, ” President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar said.

The PCEO added, “We highly encourage borrowers to be cautious in transacting online especially in giving out their personal information and copy of government IDs. We urge everyone to regularly check their CIC Credit Reports to see if there are any unauthorized loan applications under their name or unrecognized transactions with their credit cards.”

The theme of 2024 PAW is “Data Privacy For All: Embracing Inclusivity and Diversity,” focusing on promoting inclusivity and diversity, emphasizing the universal right to data privacy for everyone.

Be #creditworthy with the CIC Academy

The webinar will feature resource speakers CIC Attorney IV Phillip Gerald Fulgueras, and NPC Information Technology Officer III, Mr. Cleo R. Martinez.

Register for free at bit.ly/CICAcademy2024May31 and join the webinar via Zoom or Facebook Live to receive a certificate of participation.

CIC Academy is the corporation’s nationwide flagship educational program for raising awareness on the credit information system, promoting financial education and literacy, as well as encouraging responsible borrowing.

Email us at [email protected] and follow the official Facebook page of CIC for the latest information and updates on CIC’s activities and events.

The Credit Information Corporation (CIC), a government-owned and controlled corporation, was created by Republic Act No. 9510, otherwise known as the Credit Information System Act (CISA). The primary mandate of CIC is to establish a comprehensive and centralized credit information system for the collection and dissemination of fair and accurate information relevant to, or arising from, credit and credit-related activities of all entities participating in the ecosystem.