CIC hosts free webinar on credit and financial success with CDA for National Cooperative Month

416 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKATI CITY — In celebration of the 2025 National Cooperative Month, the Credit Information Corporation (CIC), the country’s sole public credit registry, will hold a free CIC Academy webinar for cooperatives titled “Kooperatiba at Credit: Paano Magtagumpay sa Pananalapi,” on 24 October 2025. This is in partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA).

This year’s theme, “Cooperatives United in Purpose and Action, Sharing Prosperity to Build a Better World,” will focus on how cooperatives can strengthen financial transparency, enhance credit management practices, and promote responsible lending and borrowing to achieve shared prosperity and sustainable growth.

With thousands of cooperatives driving financial inclusion and community empowerment across the Philippines, the CIC recognizes their vital role in building a more inclusive economy. “Our webinar will empower cooperatives by orienting them on maximizing usage of the CIC database and credit reports. These are essential tools for data-driven credit decisioning and accurate risk management that can strengthen their financial transparency and support sustainable growth,” said CIC President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar.

PCEO Baltazar also emphasized CIC’s continuing efforts to boost the compliance of financial institutions with Republic Act No. 9510 or the Credit Information System Act (CISA). “A stronger credit information ecosystem, where cooperatives are active participants, fosters a financially empowered, transparent, and inclusive economy through the responsible use of credit data,” he added.

The webinar will feature CDA Deputy Administrator for Legal Affairs Service Attorney Leah Banagui-Han and CIC Attorney IV Philip Gerald Fulgueras as resource speakers.

Register for free at: bit.ly/CICAcademy24Oct2025 and join the webinar via Zoom or Facebook Live to receive a certificate of participation.

For the latest updates on CIC’s activities and events, please email us at [email protected] and follow the official Facebook page of CIC.

The Credit Information Corporation (CIC), a government-owned and controlled corporation, was created by Republic Act No. 9510, otherwise known as the Credit Information System Act (CISA). The primary mandate of CIC is to establish a comprehensive and centralized credit information system for the collection and dissemination of fair and accurate information relevant to, or arising from, credit and credit-related activities of all entities participating in the ecosystem.