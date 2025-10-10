CIC partners with EastWest Rural Bank for financial literacy webinar for teachers

332 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKATI CITY — State-owned Credit Information Corporation (CIC), in partnership with EastWest Rural Bank (EWRB), will conduct a free CIC Academy webinar for teachers and educators titled “Credit Management 101: Empowering Educators for Financial Success” on 17 October 2025.

The online learning session will equip teachers with knowledge and tools on how to manage debt wisely, understand their credit reports, and enhance their access to better financial opportunities.

“Financial literacy is more than a personal skill. It is a foundation for building informed and empowered communities, in which teachers and educators play a vital role. By hosting a learning session tailored for them, we reinforce our commitment to promoting responsible borrowing and to ensuring that financial inclusion starts where learning begins, that is, in our schools,” President and CEO Ben Joshua A. Baltazar said.

PCEO Baltazar also highlighted the ripple effect that empowering educators can create. “By helping teachers strengthen their own financial literacy, we enable them to share those lessons with their students and communities. This multiplier effect aligns with CIC’s vision of building a financially literate citizenry who understands credit, uses it responsibly, and contributes to inclusive economic growth,” he added.

This collaboration is also part of EWRB’s #GuroWAIS program, which aims to help educators become wiser, wealthier, and financially well-equipped.

The webinar will feature CIC Attorney IV Phillip Gerald Fulgueras and EWRB Sustainability Office Head Mr. Dave Jesus Devilles as resource speakers.

Register for free at bit.ly/WebinarforBasicEducationTeachers or bit.ly/WebinarforTertiaryEducators and join the webinar via Zoom or Facebook Live to receive a certificate of participation.

CIC Academy is the corporation’s nationwide flagship educational program for raising awareness on the credit information system, promoting financial education and literacy, as well as encouraging responsible borrowing.

Email us at [email protected] and follow the official Facebook page of CIC for the latest information and updates on CIC’s activities and events.

The Credit Information Corporation (CIC), a government-owned and controlled corporation, was created by Republic Act No. 9510, otherwise known as the Credit Information System Act (CISA). The primary mandate of CIC is to establish a comprehensive and centralized credit information system for the collection and dissemination of fair and accurate information relevant to, or arising from, credit and credit-related activities of all entities participating in the ecosystem.