CICC ADVISORY: Glitches in Viber platform Detected

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has alerted the public on glitches in the Viber platform had been detected today.

The CICC issued the advisory after it has detected at around 10 am today (September 26,2023) continuous failed attempts to send video and file transfers using the Viber platform.

“We have detected continuous failed attempts to send video and file transfers using the Viber system in multiple cities covered by the CAMS platform both domestically and internationally since 10 am today while Messaging and voice calls have been successful though the Viber platform,” CICC advisory said.

The advisory came less than two weeks after CICC formally launched the Consumer Application Monitoring Systems (CAMS) to monitor online applications to ensure consumer protection.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos said that the detection of the use of Viber shows that CAMS is an effective tool.

“CAMS is working well in detecting problems and in protecting consumers,” he said.

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos