CICC calls on Filipinos to detect and block scammers

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is urging Filipinos to protect themselves from fraud and online scams by detecting and blocking scammers.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos ) signed a memorandum of understanding with Gogolook COO Manwoo Joo yesterday (Sept. 18) at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. Retired Justice Andres Reyes Jr., CICC Highly Technical Consultant and Philippine Representative of Gogolook Mel Migrino were also present during the signing ceremony.

Gogolook has created Whoscall App which has an integrated caller identification , can block calls and texts from suspected scammers and also report scam numbers. It has a database of 2.6 billion numbers from around the world.

Ramos said the MOU shows the CICC’s determination to combat scams and the individuals behind them.

“This MOU with Gogolook is a major step forward in our efforts to protect Filipinos from scam. I’m happy to welcome Gogolook and their product Whoscall to the Philippines, increasing the protection of cybersecurity for the Filipinos,” Ramos said.

“This collaboration with Whoscall underlines that fighting fraud is not a singular endeavor, but a cohesive effort. We are truly glad to have Gogolook by our side in this pivotal journey,” he added.

Gogolook COO Manwoo Joo was excited to partner with the CICC to combat scam in the Philippines.

“This collaboration is a momentous occasion that shows a joint front against scammers to help stay ahead of the evolving methods of scammers and fraudsters worldwide. With help from CICC, we can build a stronger anti-fraud network which already includes various police and government agencies from Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea,” he said.

Whoscall, which officially launched in the Philippines last August 22, 2023, has shown notable growth since its announcement and has garnered significant traction and positive feedback from users, already making it a reliable scam detection app in the country that is free to use.

Gogolook is a Taiwan-based brand which boasts a service scope covering more than 30 countries, including South Korea, Japan , Hong Kong, Thailand , Brazil and Malaysia.

