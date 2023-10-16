CICC-DICT Boosts Anti Cybercrime Capability in Joint Training Exercise with Law Enforcement Agencies

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) held advanced cyber investigative tools training on open-source intelligence (OSINT) and national intelligence mapping platforms to various law enforcement agencies.

More than 70 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police – National Capital Region Police Office (PNP-NCRP), Bureau of Customs (BOC), and Bureau of Immigration (BI) joined the skills training exercise at the National Cybercrime Hub in Taguig City.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos said the inter-agency specialized training session is designed to improve and fortify the capabilities of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

“We want to make sure that we increase the skill levels of our law enforcement agencies .We need to continuously build our capability using Artificial Intelligence to combat the evolving and emerging cyberthreats,” Ramos revealed.

Ramos emphasized the need for various agencies to be immersed in hands-on exercises encompassing target location, case management, and data analysis.

“The key here is inter-agency collaboration as this initiative seeks to bolster each of the agencies investigative capacity to ensure a cohesive and potent response to cyber threats,” Ramos said.

The three day exercise is being conducted by global security firm TRG.

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos