CICC meets with GCash execs on data breach

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos meets representatives of GCash on June 28 at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonifacio Global City to lay down steps necessary for a transparent assessment of the alleged breach.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos meets representatives of GCash on June 28 at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonifacio Global City to lay down steps necessary for a transparent assessment of the alleged breach.

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has engaged the country’s largest mobile payments service GCash to shed light on the reported data breach.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos said during the early morning meeting today (June 28) at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonifacio Global City that he wants a transparent assessment of the reported data breach allegedly involving GCash.

“We take seriously the alleged data breach and have asked GCash to provide information on the veracity of the contents being published or reported,” Ramos said.

“GCash has reported that they are working round the clock to check the contents and committed to allow a deeper probe on the alleged leak,” he added.

Issued by the Office of Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos