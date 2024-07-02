CICC requires Smart to explain efforts against text scams

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) is requiring Smart Communications to submit an official report on the status of its compliance to Republic Act No. 11934 or the SIM Card Registration Law.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos made the urgent call following the proliferation of unregistered SIM cards that are being used in text scams and in various forms of cybercrimes.

CICC is closely working with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to find solutions to the continuous proliferation of text scam despite the implementation of the SIM Card Law.

Ramos said they were alarmed when on going inquiry found that unregistered SIM cards were being used to receive online bank transaction messages.

“We have been receiving a litany of complaints from the public that they continue to receive unwanted text messages either offering them loans, online gambling, cryptocurrency investments and job offers from unknown persons identified with Smart issued numbers.” Ramos underscored.

“It’s time for the government to get tough on these telcos,” he added.

Law enforcement authorities who clamped down on organized crime including call center type operations recently seized thousands of SIM cards with various faked identities and unregistered SIM cards used to defraud the public.

Majority of the SIM cards are prepaid Smart SIM cards . Other SIM cards seized on record with GCash accounts also include Globe prepaid cards.

The SIM Registration Act or Republic Act No. 11934 commonly known as the SIM card law, mandates the registration of all SIM cards before activation. The law which took effect on Dec.27,2022, was intended to curb cybercriminal activities and the spread of text scams.

A total of 113,969,014 SIM cards were registered as of July 30, 2023. This accounts for 67.83 percent of the 168,016,400 SIM cards previously thought to be in circulation.

Ramos said that some subscribers continue to receive scam messages from unregistered SIM cards. “Organized cybercrime syndicates have been using unregistered SIM cards and or SIM Cards with stolen identities to send fraudulent SMS with dangerous links,” he said.

CICC is appealing to victims of text scams and other cybercrimes to call the Inter Agency Response Center hotline 1326.

Issued by the Office of CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos