CICC to close gender gap in cybersecurity sector

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) sealed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Council of Women of the Philippines to mark the International Women’s Day. In photo are CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos, NCWP President Dr. Cecilia Dy, DICT Undersecretary for Special concerns Paul joseph V. Mercado and CICC Highly Technical Consultant retired Justice Andres Reyes.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) vowed to close the gender gap and promote women empowerment in the cybersecurity sector as the nation joined the International Women’s Day celebration on March 8.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos unveiled yesterday at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonfacio Global City the Gawad Hiraya and Kursong Siber and also led the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Council of Women of the Philippines (NCWP).

“With the growing number of cyber attacks around the world, women continue to be marginalized. While women hold up half the sky, they account for only a quarter of the world’s cybersecurity jobs,” he said.

Ramos cited the Women in Cybersecurity 2022 Report released last year which showed that women hold 25 percent of the cybersecurity jobs globally in 2022 . Although this was a significant improvement from 20 percent in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic and from 10 percent in 2013, the increase in women’s representation in this sector has been slow.

Ramos said giving women access to training and resources is pivotal to addressing the gender gap in the cybersecurity sector. CICC hopes to address this with the launching of three flagship courses on cybersecurity , specifically in social media analytics, digital forensics and data privacy. All of these courses will be free of charge and will be held at the National Cybercrime Hub every quarter.

CICC also launched the Gawad Hiraya Awards to recognize ASEAN women with outstanding contributions or achievements in cybersecurity. The NCWP has been tapped to help in the search for outstanding women in cybersecurity in the ASEAN.

Department of Information and Communications (DICT) Secretary Ivan Uy said DICT has introduced a number of program to empower women in the information and communications technology sector and also praised Filipino women for their important role in society.

“I believe we are at time in history when we can be proud of how women can transform society. The Philippines is considered a champion of women’s rights because we have had two women presidents,” he said.

