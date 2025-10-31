Home>News>CIDG-NCR chief Guiagui warns vs. criminals taking advantage of Undas
CIDG-NCR chief Guiagui warns vs. criminals taking advantage of Undas

Itchie G. Cabayan1
John Guiagui at MACHRA
CIDG-NCR Chief Col. John Guiagui (middle, in police uniform) in a posterity shot with members of the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association (MACHRA) and other media organizations after guesting at the monthly MACHRA Balitaan forum held at the Harbor View Restaurant in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Criminal Investigation Division Group-National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) Chief PCol. John Guiagui is advising the public who are either vacationing or visiting their departed loved ones this ‘Undas’ season to take good care of their belongings and homes and watch out for criminal elements who may take advantage of the situation at hand.

Guesting at the MACHRA Balitaan news forum held by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association at the Harbor View Restaurant in Ermita, Manila, Col. Guiagui said there is a good chance that criminal elements may mingle with ordinary crowds that will be trooping to the cemeteries, particularly petty pickpockets and thieves.

“Marami ang maaring mananamantala una, ang mga mandurukot ay makikipagsisiksan sa pilahan sa sementeryo. Di n’yo alam ‘yung mga gamit nyo, nakulimbat na pala,” he said.

Guiagui thus advised the public to immediately report to the police should they notice any suspicious characters or movements, assuring that the police are amply deployed in strategic areas.

In cases where the occupants leave their homes either to visit cemeteries or go on vacation to take advantage of the long weekend, Guiagi advised home owners to seek help from neighbors and the barangay to protect their houses from criminal elements.

“Alam natin, marami sa ating mga kababayan ang nasa kani-kanilang probinsiya na. Marami ang nag-iwan ng bahay o walang iniwang bantay sa bahay dahil ultimo aso ay dala-dala nila so pag ganoon, make sure na ‘kapitbahay. chairman patignan naman pakibisita naman ang bahay ko.’ Pwede din ang kapulisan. You can always call the PCPs (police community precincts) or police stations if have concerns and make no mistake, ang pulis magmo-motor to check on your home,” Guiagui said.

Meanwhile, in cases where the residents leave their helpers to look after their houses, Guiagui said that home owners should make sure to still check on their helpers from time to time: “I-check din natin kung nasa bahay pa sila (helpers) kasi baka nagbulakbol din. Bilinan silang mag-lock at tignan ang mga gamit kung andiyan pa ba.”

House helps, he stressed, must be constantly briefed about the modus operandi of the so-called ‘Dugo Dugo Gang’ which continues to victimize households to this day.

Guiagui explained that under the gang’s scheme members call up house helpers and dupe them into getting their employer’s money and valuables on the pretext that their employer had met an accident and need money for hospital expenses right away.

“Always check ang mga bahay ninyo at ang mga naiwan sa bahay nyo,” he said.

