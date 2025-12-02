CIFOS 2-Wheel Mega Parade Thunders to Record Success at Clark

283 SHARES Share Tweet

The 2-Wheels Festival organized by Clark International Festival of Speed (CIFOS) achieved a resounding success on the last weekend of November, highlighted by the annual Gypsy Tour Motorcycle Parade.

The event saw a record-breaking participation of 339 bikers riding assorted make motorcycles, significantly surpassing the previous year’s total of 139 riders. The spectacular motorcycle parade commenced at the Clark Parade Grounds and concluded with a celebratory lap at the Clark International Speedway (CIS).

Clark Development Corporation Manager of Tourism Promotions Division Len Lorenzo lauded the growing attendance. She remarked, “Over the past 3 years, CIFOS has grown from an ambitious idea to one of Clark’s most exciting and recognizable signature events.”

Johnny Tan, President of Kilton Motor Corporation & Clark International Speedway, expressed his enthusiasm for the event’s rapid expansion. “Use this opportunity every year for everybody to experience the race track through the help of our manufacturers and distributors like Suzuki, Yamaha, Ducati and every other motorcycle manufacturer that would like to support CIFOS.”

A Festival of Speed, Skill, and Style

The festival was packed with high-octane action and vibrant community activities throughout the 3-day festival:

MoRac National Races : Thrilling races delivered adrenaline-pumping competition, attracting motorsports enthusiasts and showcasing top Filipino talent.

: Thrilling races delivered adrenaline-pumping competition, attracting motorsports enthusiasts and showcasing top Filipino talent. Pit Lane Hub : Fans explored the ultimate motorsports marketplace in the Pit Lane area. The hub featured custom bikes, gear, lifestyle exhibits, and club showcases, offering the perfect opportunity to see the best machines and connect with the community.

: Fans explored the ultimate motorsports marketplace in the Pit Lane area. The hub featured custom bikes, gear, lifestyle exhibits, and club showcases, offering the perfect opportunity to see the best machines and connect with the community. Moto Track Experience : Participants were able to experience the rush of the race track by testing their riding skills.

: Participants were able to experience the rush of the race track by testing their riding skills. Advancing Rider Skills : Dedicated to safety and skill, the festival hosted the popular Suzuki Safety Riding Clinic sessions at the CIS Small Track, underscoring CIFOS’ commitment to both speed and safety for the riding community. The popular brand also hosted a Suzuki Track Day experience.

: Dedicated to safety and skill, the festival hosted the popular Suzuki Safety Riding Clinic sessions at the CIS Small Track, underscoring CIFOS’ commitment to both speed and safety for the riding community. The popular brand also hosted a Suzuki Track Day experience. Motorcycle Exhibit & Competition : Visitors were able to appreciate a variety of motorcycles on display wherein select bikes were hailed show winners.

: Visitors were able to appreciate a variety of motorcycles on display wherein select bikes were hailed show winners. Mad Dogs Poker Run: The annual charity run was a meaningful merge of motorcycle camaraderie and purpose.

Celebrating Visual Storytellers

One of the festival highlights also included the awarding ceremony for the very first CIFOS Shutter Session (MoRac Access Day), celebrating the visual storytellers who captured the essence of the sport.

Photo Category Winner: Neihl Ernest Tan

Runner-ups and Finalists: Christian Aquino, GJ Siddayao, Michael Aguas, Rico Manalansan, John Paul Cruz, and Jeorge Santos.

Video Category Winner: Seth Enriquez

Runner-up Winners: Isaac Castro, Gabriel Cunanan, and Vener Layoso.

Partnership for Success

The successful execution of the 2-Wheels Festival was made possible through the generous support of its key partners: Clark Development Corporation, Kilton Motor Corporation, Clark International Speedway, Kart Plaza Manufacturing Corp., Yamaha, Sailun Tire, and Suzuki.