CIFOS Kicks Off Phase 2 with 2-Wheels Festival

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Following a historic, record-breaking opening with a mega-parade of 236 cars last month, the Clark International Festival of Speed (CIFOS) is revving up for its high-octane second phase: the 2-Wheels Festival. Now in its third year, the dedicated celebration of motorcycle culture and high-speed racing is set to thunder into the Clark International Speedway (CIS) from November 28 to 30, 2025.

The spotlight shifts from four wheels to two as the country’s top riders and the passionate motorcycle community converge for three days of speed, style, and solidarity.

The Return of the Gypsy Tour

The centerpiece of the festival is the much-anticipated Gypsy Tour on Saturday, November 29. This iconic event is a grand parade celebrating camaraderie, pride, and two-wheel culture, bringing together riders and clubs from across the nation. The parade will start from the historic Fort Stotsenburg Parade Grounds and conclude at the Clark International Speedway, culminating in a triumphant, celebratory lap around the CIS track.

Organizers are aiming high to ensure this year’s participation matches—or even exceeds—last year’s impressive numbers, solidifying the event’s status as a key date on the Philippine motorsports calendar.

Adrenaline on the Asphalt

Speed enthusiasts can look forward to heart-pounding action as the MORAC GP National Races take center stage. Attendees will witness the nation’s top riders engaging in fierce battles for precision and speed, featuring high-stakes competitions like the prestigious Ducati Cup and the intensely competitive Pirelli Cup. This is where true motorsports excellence is forged.

Where Bike Culture Comes Alive

Off-track, the festival pulsates with the vibrant energy of the community.

TamBike: This nightly chill-out zone is where bike culture truly comes alive. Riders and clubs will showcase stunning custom bikes, the latest moto-fashion, and host exclusive meet-ups, celebrating the creative and vibrant spirit of Philippine riding.

Pit Lane Hub: Explore the ultimate motorsports marketplace in the Pit Lane area. The hub will feature custom bikes, gear, lifestyle exhibits, and club showcases, offering the perfect opportunity to see the best machines and connect with the community.

Rev & Dine: Fuel up, chill out and connect. A curated selection of food merchants will ensure fans and riders have the perfect setting to relax, enjoy great food, and celebrate the riding lifestyle in style.

Driving Safety and Skills

The 2-Wheels Festival is also dedicated to advancing rider skills. Organizing Director Michaelson Lim confirmed that key training initiatives will return:

“We are thrilled to bring back hands-on training for our community. The popular Suzuki Safety Riding Clinic will be running sessions at the CIS Small Track, underscoring our commitment to both speed and safety.”

There will also be an awarding ceremony for the Winners of the very first Cifos Shutter Session (MoRac Access Day), celebrating the visual storytellers of the sport. Congratulations are due to Neihl Ernest Tan (Photo Category) and Seth Enriquez (Video Category) for their top honors.

The Clark International Festival of Speed 2-Wheel Festival promises to be an unforgettable showcase of motorsports passion. The event is made possible through the generous support of key partners: Clark Development Corporation, Kilton Motor Corporation, Clark International Speedway, Kart Plaza Manufacturing Corp., Yamaha, Sailun Tire, and Suzuki.

Media partners include Autocar Magazine, News Philippines Online, When in Manila, Magic 89.9, PitStop, Motoring Today, and Auto Focus.

For inquiries or updates, please contact the CIFOS secretariat at [email protected] or [email protected]. You may also check out the CIFOS socials @cifosph on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.