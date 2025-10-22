CIFOS Makes History with 236-Car Philippine Megaparade

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Clark International Festival of Speed (CIFOS) 4-Wheel Festival cemented its place in Philippine motorsports history this past weekend, headlined by a spectacular 236-car Tour d’Elegance that saw a massive grid of vehicles take a celebratory lap around the Clark International Speedway (CIS).

The unprecedented parade was a highlight of a jam-packed weekend that combined high-stakes racing, vibrant car culture, and a commitment to community and tourism.

The Historic Tour d’Elegance: From Grounds to Grid

The CIFOS Tour d’Elegance was an exclusive, by-invite-only gathering on the festival’s second day, bringing together select racers, hobbyists, and premier car clubs. The event began at the historic Fort Stotsenburg Parade Grounds, where participants bonded over coffee and snacks before the grand rollout.

Leading the monumental procession was Kilton Motor Corporation & CIS President Johnny Tan driving a Jaguar XK8 convertible, with Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President & CEO Agnes Vst Devanadera as his esteemed passenger.

The parade cruised through Clark before making history at the racetrack. For the first time ever in Philippine motorsports, a whopping 236 cars of different makes executed a full-lap track experience. This figure easily smashed last year’s inaugural car parade, which hosted just over 80 cars.

Leading the colossal grid was renowned car enthusiast and racer Angie King, driving her Ferrari 458 GT3 emblazoned with a striking Philippine flag livery.

A Vision for International Partnership

The car parade serves as the centerpiece of the CIFOS 4-wheel weekend, promoting camaraderie, local tourism, and global partnerships.

CIFOS President Johnny Tan shared his ambition: “I have a partner in Japan. Hopefully we can invite some Japanese enthusiasts to also join the Tour d’Elegance. Maybe we will invite the car clubs also to go to Japan and ride their cars also for their Tour d’Elegance. Hopefully, we can do this on an international level in the next few years.”

CDC President Agnes Vst Devanadera echoed the sentiment, praising the collaboration: “This is a testament that when the private sector and the government sector join hands, we can have the best of everything.”

Celebrating the Lens: PHIMOS Access Day Awards

Apart from the car parade, the CIFOS 4-Wheel Festival celebrated the art of motorsports photography and videography. The weekend formally opened with a Media Day luncheon, karting experience and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, coinciding with the inaugural CIFOS Shutter Session Contest.

Ten photo finalists and five video finalists were chosen by a panel of judges, with the top winners determined by public voting. Their winning works were prominently displayed at Trade Hall 2. The first phase of the contest aimed to promote the Philippine Motorsport Championship Series (PHIMOS) while providing a valuable platform to discover new talent and open doors to job opportunities for aspiring shutterbugs.

VIDEO WINNERS:

Champion: Seth Enriquez

1st runner up : Cheiyef Villareal

2nd runner up: Ronald Sioson

3rd runner-up: Cedi santos

4th runner-up : Joseph Caplis

PHOTO WINNERS

Champion: Alex Alcontin

1st runner up : Erika Santos

2nd runner up: Anneeka Rivamonte

3rd runner-up: Ian Joseph Sarmiento

4th runner-up : Chriziela Abrera

PHOTO FINALISTS

Cesar Diaz

Crispin Ubaldo

Jayvee Morallon

Jeorge Santos

Mark Manlapat

The Heartbeat of Racing: PHIMOS Championship

The Philippine Motorsport Championship Series (PHIMOS) provided the adrenaline at CIFOS, featuring 196 entries competing across various events and categories. Festival goers witnessed full-speed, serious racing competition on the track, setting a high tone for the event. Though the first two days enjoyed great weather, the Sunday Championship day was cut short due to a sudden, heavy downpour.

A Cultural Hub: Car Meets & Exhibits

The social and cultural side of the festival flourished with massive evening car meets and a vibrant exhibitor zone.

Friday Night: On the Grid led by No Limits, featured a grand night car meet where 220 enthusiasts showcased exotics, tuners, classics, JDM, and domestic cars, fostering a night of music, culture, and connection.

Saturday Night: Legends of the 90s hosted their second annual meet with CIFOS, drawing 165 cars to celebrate the people, cars, and community of the 90s era.

Running parallel to the pitlane, the exhibitor stretch was a “boulevard of speed, style, and connection.” This zone featured a good variety of food merchants, major automakers, aftermarket brands, and lifestyle gear, mirroring the energy of a race pit and bringing fans closer to the brands they love.

A Glimpse of History: The Edsbrat Display

The undisputed star of the festival’s indoor display was the 1962 Formula Junior Edsbrat, displayed all weekend at Trade Hall 2. Built in Hong Kong by Eddy Carvalho, the first Macau Grand Prix winner, the car gained fame competing in Macau and Japan. It remains the only FJ ever built in Asia and the only one in existence today.

Also on display was a homage to Filipino racer Arsenio “Dodjie” Laurel, who was the first two-time winner of the Macau Grand Prix, winning it consecutively in 1962 and 1963.

What’s Next: CIFOS 2-Wheel Festival

With the success of the 4-Wheel Festival wrapped up, the focus now shifts to the upcoming CIFOS 2-Wheel Festival, highlighting all things motorcycle from November 28–30, also at Clark International Speedway.

For festival inquiries, email [email protected] or [email protected]. You may also check out the CIFOS social handle @cifosph on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.