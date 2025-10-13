CIIE 2025: PH targets stronger foothold in China

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippines is determined to make a strong return to the China International Import Exposition (CIIE) this November. For the major trade fair’s eighth edition, the country will showcase highly competitive food and agricultural products, continuing its pursuit of a greater market share in China.

The country’s participation in CIIE is being co-organized by the Department of Trade and Industry-Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (DTI-CITEM) and the Department of Agriculture (DA). The two agencies are receiving support from the Philippine Trade and Investment Centers (PTIC) in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Guangzhou. The DA and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT) serve as funding and exhibition partners.

The participating exhibitors in CIIE 2025 are:

Ahya Coco Organic FOOD,

Avante Agri-Products Phils. Inc.,

BJM-Plouteo Agricultural Export Trading,

Century Pacific Agricultural Ventures, Inc.,

DA-Halal Food Industry Development Program,

Ed-mar International Agricultural Ventures Co. Ltd.,

Eng Seng Food Products,

Fruta Asiatica Export and Agri-Trading,

Global Foodsolutions, Inc.,

Gold Standard Farms Inc.,

La Carlota Food Enterprise,

Lionheart Farms,

Maylong Enterprises Corp.,

OneAsia Trader,

Oleo-Fats, Inc.,

Profood International Corp.,

Raw Brown Sugar Milling Company, Inc.,

VJT Enterprises, and

Xiang Tai Fruits and Vegetable Corporation.

With this group, the Philippines is prepared to build on momentum gained from last year’s participation, when healthy and agricultural products helped generate USD 1.212 billion in total export sales for the country. For this edition, the target beneficiaries are exporters of fresh and frozen fruits, as well as healthy and functional food and beverages. Durian, banana, and coconut, which have been among the Philippines’ top-performing products, are some of the offerings returning to CIIE.

DTI-CITEM will spotlight these Filipino exhibitors under the FoodPhilippines banner, an industry program led by the agency that promotes the Philippines as a dependable exporter of products and goods.

Ready for the Chinese market’s evolving preferences

The country also aims to demonstrate its ability to meet evolving preferences in China, where there has been greater demand for healthy offerings, including organic, low-sugar, and functional foods. Moreover, the Philippines has noted great interest in plant-based and alternative protein products, such as grains, legumes, nuts, fungi, algae, and cultured meat. In addition, the market for tea, coffee, and alcoholic beverages has seen significant changes, driving interest in new flavors.

The Philippines has set optimistic targets for this edition, looking to generate approximately USD 253 million in total export sales on-site through its roster of participants and buyers.

High value for PH businesses

CIIE 2025 will be held from November 5 to 10, 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China.

Introduced in 2018 as a trade initiative of President Xi Jinping, CIIE today is regarded as a world-class exposition, providing new channels for countries and regions to conduct business and enhance cooperation. It consists of three main parts–the Country Pavilion, Enterprise Business Fair (Goods and Services), and the International Trade Forum. This year’s edition carries the theme “New Era Shared Future,” which underscores the significance of a national-level, import-focused exposition.

About FOODPhilippines

FOODPhilippines is the banner program that promotes the country as a source of quality food products and ingredients in physical and/or digital trade shows and business-to-business platforms in priority markets around the world.

FOODPhilippines positions the country as an exporter of healthy, organic, natural, and specialty food products and services.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotion arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). CITEM advances the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It remains steadfast in setting the highest standards of creativity, excellence, and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, electronics, sustainability, and IT-based sectors. CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.