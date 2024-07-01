CITEM, CCP strengthen skills of Filipino performers for the global stage

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The partnership focuses on training artists for international touring

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), are collaborating to launch NAVIGATE THE TOURING CIRCUIT, an intensive capacity-building program designed to enhance the tour planning skills and business acumen of Filipino performing groups across the country. The opening program will be held at the Little Theater, University of the Philippines – Manila, on July 11, 2024.

In line with the government’s broader efforts to uplift the performing arts industry, NAVIGATE THE TOURING CIRCUIT aims to provide arts managers, production managers, and key leaders of performing arts companies with comprehensive training and mentorship on the technical aspects of international touring. Designed to empower Filipino performing arts professionals with the necessary entrepreneurial skills and knowledge, the capacity-building program is expected to help artists effectively position themselves and their companies for success, ultimately boosting the overall global competitiveness of the industry.

The program will kick off with discussions on the global touring market and its key enablers, led by Dennis Marasigan, Vice President and Artistic Director of CCP, and Vanini Belarmino, Founder and Managing Director of Belarmino & Partners.

Following the opening program, a series of workshops is set to take place on the following dates and locations: July 28th to 30th in Clark City, August 1st to 3rd in Dapitan City, and August 28th to 30th in Bohol. Key topics to be covered in the training sessions are funding strategies, production management, event logistics, pitching, branding, and marketing.

The program will feature a blend of plenary presentations, talks, breakout sessions, and face-to-face mentoring, with live and recorded online sessions for participants unable to attend in person.

The program is envisioned to continue until 2025 and will culminate in 2026 with the conduct of CREATEPhilippines x Manila International Performing Arts Market (MIPAM). Organized by CITEM in partnership with CCP, CREATEPhilippines x MIPAM is an intersection of arts and business, bringing together performing arts groups and other key industry players for business matching and networking opportunities.

Participants who have completed the training module of NAVIGATE THE TOURING CIRCUIT will be eligible to apply for CREATEPhilippines x MIPAM. Pre-register via this LINK or scan the QR code to reserve your slot.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

For 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

About CREATEPhilippines

CREATEPhilippines is the country’s flagship trade promotions program that showcases the Philippines’ creative industries as a high-potential export sector and driver of economic growth.

It brings together the creative industries and champions local talent by organizing events that can create an enabling environment for the creative ecosystem to learn, network, and seize opportunities in the Philippines and beyond.

As a content and community platform, it promotes the creative industries and its products and services. It also offers a database to help Filipino creatives be searchable to a global audience looking for talent.

CREATEPhilippines is led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM).