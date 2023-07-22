CITEM forges trade promotion partnership with Tuguegarao City, PEZA for CAEXPO 2023

CITEM Executive Director Edward Fereira with distinguished government officials during the Ceremonial MOA-Signing for CAEXPO Partnership. (From left to right) CITEM Deputy Executive Director Malou Mediran, Hon. Mayor of Tuguegarao City Rosario Maila Ting-Que, PEZA Deputy Director General Joy Alguso, and DTI-Region 2 Regional Director Leah Ocampo.

CITEM Executive Director Edward Fereira with distinguished government officials during the Ceremonial MOA-Signing for CAEXPO Partnership. (From left to right) CITEM Deputy Executive Director Malou Mediran, Hon. Mayor of Tuguegarao City Rosario Maila Ting-Que, PEZA Deputy Director General Joy Alguso, and DTI-Region 2 Regional Director Leah Ocampo.

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) forged a trade promotion partnership with Tuguegarao City and Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) for the upcoming 20th Philippine Participation in China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) through a ceremonial signing last Friday, 14 July 2023 at CITEM in Pasay City.

The momentous ceremonial signing event was attended by esteemed government representatives including Tuguegarao City Mayor Rosario Maila Ting-Que, PEZA Deputy Director General Joy Alguso, and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Region 2 Regional Director Leah Ocampo.

CITEM Executive Director Dr. Edward Fereira opened the ceremony by highlighting the importance of participating in international trade fairs such as CAEXPO. “In this year’s milestone edition of CAEXPO, being its 20th year, the Philippine participation presents an immense opportunity for the Philippines to benefit from its trade and investment opportunities. Given the longstanding trade history and strong bilateral trade relations between China and the Philippines, this event provides a strategic platform for local companies to explore and test the Chinese market and promote the country as a reliable sourcing destination of quality products and services.”

The Philippines is bringing in carefully selected local exhibitors to highlight export and investment opportunities at the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) 2023 in Nanning, China from September 16 to 19, 2023. The country’s participation is set to showcase 14 local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and their extensive array of food products such as fruits, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, sugar, and chips. Moreover, the exhibitors will also present non-food items like footwear and kitchen accessories.

Tuguegarao City is the country’s appointed “City of Charm” for this year. The city will offer investment opportunities in different sectors and potential partnerships with national government agencies and foreign direct investment. Mayor Ting-Que of Tuguegarao City stated, “We will be able to showcase to China and other ASEAN countries what, who, and where Tuguegarao City is. We may be one of the hottest cities in the country but that only shows the passion and warmth of our people. We are ready to welcome everyone to Tuguegarao City.”

Mayor Ting-Que also emphasized the importance of collaboration by sharing their city’s values of shared responsibility for a better future. The city mayor looks forward to a start of a long and engaging partnership between CITEM that would be able to help local businesses.

This year’s participation will be held in partnership with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), the country’s lead investment promotion agency. The country is returning its physical representation in the participation in CAEXPO for the first time since 2019. Philippine delegation composed of representatives from Tuguegarao City, PEZA, and DTI-CITEM will be present in Nanning, China for CAEXPO 2023.

PEZA Deputy Director General Alguso expressed high hopes for the partnership by generating interest in China, bringing home investments, and generating more jobs for Filipinos. “We look forward to showcasing, as a Philippine delegation, not only our premium Filipino-made products but also our more than 400 world-class and ready-to-occupy economic zones, which can host big companies and render services to multinationals and export clients. Foreign investors can also take advantage of the skilled hands of the Filipino workforce,” she stated.

CAEXPO is the region’s first and only international trade fair dedicated to reinforcing the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) and fostering cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, and diplomatic relations between ASEAN and China. The theme for the 20th edition is “Work together for a harmonious home and a shared future-promoting high-quality development of the Belt and Road Incentive (BRI) and nurturing new epicenter of growth.”

The Philippine National Pavilion will be housed in Zone B2. The Commodity Pavilion is located at D7, Zone D of the Nanning International Exhibition and Convention Center (NIECC).

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

For nearly 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

About Partner Philippines

Under the banner Partner Philippines, the country is positioned as a sourcing destination for finely crafted home, fashion, and lifestyle products and quality food and ingredients in the healthy, organic, natural, and specialty food categories for the world market. It markets the creativity and artisanship of a globally competitive community of Filipino brands and manufacturers.