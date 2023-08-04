CITEM opens ‘Katha Awards’ trophy design competition

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The hallmark of design excellence in export promotions is looking for a new design

Calling all emerging and experienced designers alike to submit their design entries to Tropeo Katha, the search for The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM)’s Katha Awards new trophy.

The export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, CITEM is opening its doors for a new trophy design that will symbolize Katha Awards, highlighting the transformative capacity of design in today’s world through innovation, impact, and social responsibility.

The coveted award has been CITEM’s initiative since the early ‘80s during Manila FAME, recognizing ingenious designs by Philippine exporters and manufacturers. It was first conceptualized to raise the design standards for Philippine export products and pursue a skillful exploration of new materials and processes. It seeks to inspire and challenge exporters to constantly create and develop original and innovative products for the home, fashion and lifestyle, and food sectors.

The current Katha Awards Trophy was designed by CITEM Redbox Talents Wataru Saakuma and Jinggoy Buensuceso in 2012. The Katha Awards logo was designed by National Artist for Visual Arts Arturo Luz.

“Katha,” which translates to “create, invent, or compose,” aptly describes an award that recognizes innovation and originality in the design of Philippine products for the world market.

Related: 2023 Katha Awards for Food winners announced

The selection of a new totem for design excellence signals the reemerging of the agency as its signature events, namely IFEX Philippines and Manila FAME, return onsite after the pandemic, and under a new leadership helmed by Executive Director Dr. Edward L. Fereira Ph.D. It welcomes the promise of strengthened relationships with stakeholders, digital innovations, the unfolding vision for sustainability, and the new generation of outstanding Filipino designers.

The winner, who will receive PhP 30,000.00 cash prize (subject to withholding tax) and promotion and marketing support from CITEM, will be announced and awarded at the upcoming Manila FAME on October 19-21, 2023.

To learn more about the competition, visit https://citem.com.ph/tropeo_katha or submit your entry at https://forms.office.com/r/1KVRg0RuQU.

by Aly Dela Peña