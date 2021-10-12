CITEM to stage digital sourcing festival for country’s home, fashion, and lifestyle sectors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An all new sourcing experience is coming for the home, fashion and lifestyle sector with FAME+ Market Days going live this October 20-22 organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM). The event reimagines the thrills of the agency’s signature show, Manila FAME through a digital expo and conference series. For three days, attendees will be treated to a showcase of the country’s vibrant design industry through segments on emerging trends in design, fashion, and business, as well as to an informative program comprising business intelligence, industry insights, and networking opportunities.

Also featured in FAME+ Market Days is a perennial crowd favorite in past editions of Manila FAME, Design Commune. This year’s exhibit is anchored on the theme, “Light the Way,” drawing from the uniquely Filipino term “maaliwalas” that means light and airy. These curated spaces reflect our desire for positivity, balance, and hope in these challenging times.

The visual feast of diverse design sensibilities is under the direction of FAME+ Creative Director Vince Uy, curated by Architect Aya Maceda of New York-based design firm ALAO, Stenie Coyiuto-Tay of Casa Bella, and Architect Nicole Tan of interior design firm Boon, featuring products designed by Rita Nazareno, Gabby Lichauco, Stanley Ruiz, and Rachelle Dagñalan.

“FAME+ Market Days marks the anniversary of the launch of fameplus.com to adapt the facilitation of trade in the digital space, shared CITEM Executive Director, Pauline Suaco-Juan. “We launched FAME+, to serve as a digital sourcing and storytelling platform for the home, fashion and lifestyle sectors. To date, FAME+ has onboarded close to 300 exhibitors and more than 1,200 buyers. Top countries that visit FAME+ are Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, and the United States, she added.

Tagged the “ultimate space for Philippine design,” FAME+ houses a comprehensive, 3,286-strong catalogue of homeware, furniture, lighting, apparel, footwear, jewelry, art, and lifestyle products. The platform’s editorial section, Touchpoint, tells the story of Philippine design excellence as reflected in the materials, techniques, traditions, and people that make these export products.

The event gathers local and international buyers in one digital venue to network and conduct business-to-business (B2B) meetings with close to 300 exhibitors including group participation from DTI Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 4-A (Calabarzon) and Region 11 (Davao Region). The digital booths are available in the Expo section of Hopin, the digital event and streaming platform.

With the support of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the event seeks to contribute to the growth of MSMEs in the home fashion and lifestyle sector. Opening the program are Sec. Ramon M. Lopez, Trade Promotions Groups Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman and CITEM Executive Director Pauline Suaco-Juan. Meanwhile, industry-relevant talks and discussions are available on the Stage and Sessions page of FAME+ Market Days.

The first day will showcase an exciting roster of speakers from global fashion industry authority Vogue Business and New York-based trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops. The main stage will also feature a roundtable discussion with the curators and designers behind Design Commune. Day 1 sessions will also see the launch of Better Normal by Design, a program spearheaded by the Design Center of the Philippines.

The second day of the event will feature stories on different aspects of sustainability—

from innovating new materials to building sustainable value chains—by entrepreneur and artist Tony Gonzales, Creative Definitions founder and Philippine cotton advocate Mike Claparols; and Carlo Delantar, social entrepreneur and founder of Altum Concepts, a design studio focusing on the Circular Economy. Delantar will also host a live Q&A after his talk on environmental impacts to the future of lifestyle businesses.

The program also features Sunnies Marketing Director Georgina Wilson who will share tips on marketing to the social media generation. Seasoned publicist Ginggay Joven-dela Merced on the other hand, will talk about the importance of brand storytelling. Moreover, participants can also learn more about maximizing their digital presence through online tools, in a talk and an interactive Q&A by Canva Philippines.

DHL Express, one of FAME+ partner sponsors, will also give a talk about opportunities of cross-border trade for SMEs. Simultaneously, DHL will host a live Q&A at the sessions area.

Throughout the 3-day event, digital shorts (short video features) are also available on-demand. Including a fashion film by interior designer and rising Instagram sensation Vianca Soleil, tablescaping tips by stylist Chichi Tullao, and a selection of videos on Philippine materials and living traditions from the Design Center of the Philippines.

To register for the event, visit https://hopin.com/events/fame-plus-market-days/registration Follow our social media pages to know more about the event.

