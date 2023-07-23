Citizens Crime Watch lauds filing of cases vs ‘those responsible for dengvaxia deaths’

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Citizens Crime Watch National Chairman lawyer Ferdinand Topacio expressed a sigh of relief that criminal charges have now been filed before the Sandiganbayan against those responsible for the so-called “dengvaxia deaths” after seven years.

In a statement, he said: “Finally, after seven long years, the first step in the long, tedious journey to attain justice for the families of the children who lost their lives due to the official negligence, callousness and desire for political grandstanding of the Aquino Administration, has been taken for the s shameless act of medical irresponsibility.”

He added: “It is just a shame that one of those who was charged in one of the greatest crimes against the Filipino people may have escaped liability due to his untimely death, but we are comforted by the fact that the people, in their wisdom, already know the extent of his involvement.”

“Rest assured that while the road to justice may still be long and hard, the Citizens Crime Watch will never waver in its commitment to see this case through over the years by cooperating with the Office of the Special Prosecutor, closely monitoring the progress of the trial and by giving the families of the victims material and moral support during the conduct of the proceedings,” Topacio stated.

The Citizens Crime Watch, which he said has tirelessly and unrelentingly followed up the progress of this case since the same was filed in 2016, expressed its gratitude to the Office of the Ombudsman for taking action on the matter.