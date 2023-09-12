City employees called upon to stay honest and efficient as Manila celebrates Civil Service Month

416 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna called on all city employees to stay true to their oath of office and give their all in the name of honest and efficient public service.

Lacuna made the call during the City Hall’s regular flag raising ceremony, where she led all those working in the city government in marking the Civil Service Month which celebrates the 123rd anniversary of the Philippine Civil Service.

The lady mayor said that all of the city employees including herself, are members of the civil service which is why they are called ‘civil servants.’

“Paalala lamang po… dahil tayo ay nagdiriwang ng ika-123rd anibersaryo ng ating civil service ay marapat lamang po na patuloy tayong maging tapat sa ating mga tungkuling sinumpaan nung tayo po ay maging kasapi ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Maynila l,” she said.

The mayor added: “… Maging tapat tayo sa ating mga ginagawa sa loob ng ating mga tanggapan dahil kung tayo ay tapat at masinop, mas madami po tayong mapaglilingkuran nang maayos.”

On the same occasion, Lacuna also noted the wrong wordings of the “Panunumpa sa Watawat” being recited by attendees of such ceremony.

“Ako ay nakkiusap sa inyong lahat na tuwing sasapit ang ating flag ceremony ay me mali tayong ginagawa. ang ‘Panunumpa sa Watawat’ mali ang bigkas natin tinatalo pa tayo ng mga mag-aaral,” she said.

According to the mayor, instead of merely stating “…maka-Diyos at maka-kalikasan”, the said portion must be stated thus: “maka-Diyos, maka-tao, maka-kalikasan at maka-bansa.”

“Sana sa mga susunod na magiging host ng flag ceremoney isaisip po natin ‘yan lagi..’yun po ang pagkakasunod-sunod,” she said.

Lacuna also reminded those who will be holding events where the said oath will be used to note of the right, exact wordings.