City employees, residents, urged to join ‘Araw ng Maynila’ celebration on June 24

MAYOR Honey Lacuna enjoined all city government officials and employees as well as the residents of Manila to join in the slated ‘Araw ng Maynila‘ celebration on Monday, June 24, 2024.marking the 453rd Founding Anniversary of the city and take pride in being a part of the country’s capital city.

Lacuna said that just like last year, a civil-military parade will be held this time in Dagonoy in Onyx to be participated in by all city employees and various Manila-based organizations in joint celebration of the said occasion.

“Lahat ay hinikikayat ko bilang pagdiriwang na tayo ay magkita-kita sa Lunes, June 24, sa Dagonoy, Onyx para sa ating taunang civil-military parade. Kayo ay bahagi ng lungsod ng Maynila kaya marapat lamang na kasama namin kayong lahat sa pagdiriwang ng napakahalang araw na ito,” the lady mayor said.

Lacuna added:” Sa susunod na linggo, sa Lunes, ay ipagdiriwang na natin ang ika-453 taon ng pagkakatatag ng lungsod ng Maynila, isang bagay na hindi natin dapat balewalain dahil sa lob ng 453 years at hinubog ang Maynila bilang tunay na karapat- dapat bilang kapitolyo ng ating bansa.”

In line with this, the mayor thanked all those who have helped Manila become what it is today, as a leader among all other cities in the country.

“Sa lahat ng mga katulong natin sa paglilingkod, pribado man o kasama natin sa trabaho, maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat,” she said.

Lacuna stressed that Manilans must be proud of the city where they were born, raised, studied, had a family and serve, as she commended and thanked the city government’s partners from the private sector and even individuals who have been helping Manila in many ways, saying some of them were given due recognition and awards during the ‘Gawad Manileno 2024’.