City funds barely spent for ‘Araw ng Maynila’ celebration – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna thanks everyone who helped make the 'Araw ng Maynila' celebration marking the 452nd founding anniversary of Manila successful, peaceful and orderly. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna thanks everyone who helped make the 'Araw ng Maynila' celebration marking the 452nd founding anniversary of Manila successful, peaceful and orderly. (JERRY S. TAN)

360 SHARES Share Tweet

THE city government of Manila barely spent city government funds for the successful month-long celebration of the 452nd ‘Araw ng Maynila’.

In her message at the flagraising ceremony in City Hall, Mayor Honey Lacuna thanked the city’s partners from the private sector, the Manila City Council led by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, the six Manila Congressmen, the various departments, bureaus and offices and the schools especially those that participated in the Manila Film Festival.

“Para lang po sa kaalaman ninyo, napakarami po nilang inisponsoran na mga events kaya nga po kahit na napakarami nun, hindi po tayo halos gumamit ng pondo ng ating pamahalaan,” Lacuna said in expressing gratitude to the private sector that helped in the success of the activities marking the celebration of Manila’s founding anniversary on June 24.

“Nagsimula po yan sa The Manila Film Festival, Rampa Manila, socio-civic parade, Miss Manila ‘lahat po yan walang ginastos ang ating pamahalaang-lungsod,” Lacuna said.

The lady mayor also thanked, congratulated and lauded the 576 city officials and employees who received loyalty service awards.

“Palagi ko nga sinasabi, kapag tayong lhat ay nagtulong-tulong, walang imposible,” Lacuna said.

She also made a ‘special shout out to the men and women of the Manila Police District headed by PBGen. Andre Dizon, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office under Arnel Angeles and the Bureau of Fire Protection Manila led by Supt. Christine Cula, the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau under its chief Zenaida Viaje for helping keep the conduct of the events orderly, peaceful and successful.

Lacuna particularly cited the Department of Tourism Culture and the Arts Manila headed by Charlie Dungo which she said did all the organizing of the events lined up for the occasion.