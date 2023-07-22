City Hall readies Higalaay Festival calendar

166 SHARES Share Tweet

With Cagayan de Oro City’s month-long ‘Higalaay Festival’ a mere 10 days away, the City Tourism Office said on Thursday that nearly everything is ready as the city’s fiesta calendar promises more activities to entertain and engage the public.

During the ‘Higalaay Festival: In Focus’ program hosted by the City Information Office (CIO), acting City Tourism Officer Rico Libre said the ‘Higalaay Festival’ is generally more of the same with seven of nine core events this year the same as last year.

‘The nine core events are already prepared while (registration) for the parallel events is still ongoing,’ Libre said.

The only two new core events for the month-long Higalaay Festival are the ‘Oro Fiesta Sa Baryo’ program and the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) tour, both of which will be held at Cagayan de Oro Convention Center.

Libre said the ‘Oro Fiesta Sa Baryo’ is open to all barangays and consist of old school games. An estimated 49 events were listed including the nine core events for Cagayan de Oro City’s fiesta calendar.

‘(In terms of budget), our preparations for the budget of our core events is 90 percent already while the ‘registration’ of our parallel events is at 80 percent…(due to the easing of health restrictions) a lot of organizations want to join in the fiesta even without financial aid from the city because they want to make the city fiesta lively and we cannot reject them,’ Libre said.

The other seven core events for the city’s fiesta are the annual Miss Cagayan de Oro pageant, the Higalaay Festival launching, International Dragon Boat competition, Rhythmic Field Demonstration, Float and Civic Military Parade and Street Dancing and Fluvial Parade and Procession.

Libre confirmed that the Higalaay Festival launching will be held at the De Oro River Boulevard. (Stephen Capillas of City Information Office)