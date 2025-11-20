City Savings Bank Advocates Financial Inclusion for Public Servants

FINANCIAL WELLNESS: City Savings Bank promotes responsible financial management through its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program Project ₱er@parasyon (PeraParasyon), in schools, local government offices, and camps. To date, the Bank has trained close to 120,000 teaching and uniformed personnel in practical wealth management.

FINANCIAL WELLNESS: City Savings Bank promotes responsible financial management through its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program Project ₱er@parasyon (PeraParasyon), in schools, local government offices, and camps. To date, the Bank has trained close to 120,000 teaching and uniformed personnel in practical wealth management.

249 SHARES Share Tweet

City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift subsidiary of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), is reinforcing its mission to promote financial wellness among the country’s public servants—including teachers, uniformed personnel, and local government unit (LGU) workers—through tailored products and capability-building programs.

“The best time to save is now,” stated Jose Paulo Soliman, CitySavings Senior Vice President – Salary and Pension Loans Business Head. “CitySavings aims to be known as the Bangko ng Barangay (Community Bank),” he added.

Soliman emphasized the strategic focus on public servants: “Serving our public servants is a priority because they are the lifeblood of our communities and need support. Our teachers shape the minds of the young; our uniformed personnel keep our communities safe; and our LGU workers serve as our frontliners. They all look out for us. Who will look out for them?”

To support this commitment, CitySavings promotes responsible financial management through its deposit products and services. The Bank recently launched its Power Savings account with an introductory rate of 4% per annum, offering competitive yields while maintaining accessibility for client withdrawals and deposits.

Complementing its product offerings, CitySavings conducts frequent financial education sessions. “For our teacher and uniformed personnel clients, we hold Project ₱er@parasyon (PeraParasyon) in their schools, regional and local offices, and even off-the-grid camps,” Soliman explained. “This practical wealth management program is designed to educate them on simple and practical steps for saving, investing, and managing debt.”

He continued, “We also collaborate with different subject matter experts (SMEs) for our Project Entre₱ar@syon (EntreParasyon), a capability-building program focusing on practical tools and techniques to turn innovative ideas into profitable and sustainable business ventures tailored for entrepreneurs.”

Recognizing the transition of the current workforce to pensioner status, CitySavings will soon launch Project Pension₱ar@syon (PensionParasyon), a customized program for those nearing retirement.

These programs are conducted before and during client onboarding to support informed borrowing decisions and effective financial management. Since launching in 2016, Project ₱er@parasyon (PeraParasyon) has conducted more than 1,600 sessions nationwide, training close to 120,000 teaching and uniformed personnel in practical wealth management.

The programs have delivered tangible results. Teacher Elizabeth Sanchez from Talon 3 Elementary School in Las Piñas City shared, “The session inspired me to start small but stay committed—reminding everyone that the choices made today will define their financial comfort tomorrow. With discipline, awareness, and the right mindset, achieving financial stability in old age is possible and empowering.”

Similarly, CPO Nelson Corpuz from the Philippine Coast Guard noted, “My key takeaway from Project Entre₱ar@syon (EntreParasyon) is how critical it is to assess one’s financial situation early so you can make necessary adjustments. I learned how to better budget my finances so I can eventually manage my pension better, and how to make wiser investments so my earnings can grow even more.”

ABOUT CITY SAVINGS BANK

City Savings Bank, Inc. (CitySavings) is the thrift bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and a member of the Aboitiz Group.

Founded in 1965 in Cebu City by visionary leaders Don Ramon Aboitiz and Teotimo Abellana, CitySavings was built on a foundational commitment to “help people of moderate means.”

Today, it is one of the largest thrift banks in the country with more than 150 branches nationwide, providing a wide range of mass market financial products and services.

With its basic philosophy of “Simple is Good”, CitySavings offers its clients simple and straightforward banking, coupled with warm and helpful service, relevant products, and digital innovations to ensure the best customer experience.

As the Bank continues to grow, it remains firmly focused on its ultimate goal: becoming the Philippines’ leading mass market bank while fulfilling its deeper purpose of elevating communities through financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.citysavings.com.ph