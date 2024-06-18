City Savings Bank in the Philippines Issues First Social Bond with Investment from IFC

CHAMPIONING FINANCIAL INCLUSION FOR WOMEN: City Savings Bank (CitySavings) signs a social bond agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to drive financial inclusion for women. Present during the signing ceremony last June 13, 2024 at Marco Polo, Pasig City, Philippines: (L – R) CitySavings President Manuel Santiago, Jr., Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Ocampo, and Chairperson of the Board Ana Aboitiz – Delgado with IFC Asia and the Pacific Regional Vice President Riccardo Puliti, East Asia and the Pacific Regional Director Kim-See Lim, Financial Institutions Group Manager Arnaud Dupoizat, and Philippines Country Manager Jean-Marc Arbogast.

Manila, Philippines, June 13, 2024—To expand financial inclusion and support human capital development in the Philippines, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is investing $100 million in a social bond issued by City Savings Bank, Inc. (CitySavings), the first thrift bank to issue a social bond in the country. The social bond follows ICMA’s Social Bond Principles and the ASEAN Social Bond Standard.

Proceeds from the social bond will be used for loans to women in low and lower middle-income groups and encourage them to make investments in small businesses to supplement their family’s income in addition to payments for healthcare, education and housing.

“This landmark issuance will help us expand our services to reach underserved and vulnerable segments of society, allowing us to further our mission to elevate the lives of people,” said Lorenzo T. Ocampo, Chief Executive Officer of City Savings Bank.

CitySavings, a subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), is one of the largest thrift banks in the country which provides salary loans to public school teachers, government workers, pensioners, and many other customer segments.

“Investing in women is not only the right thing to do, it also makes good business sense. This landmark issuance will build investor confidence and channel more capital to companies in the Philippines that promote social, economic, and gender equality,” said Riccardo Puliti, IFC’s Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific.

IFC’s investment in CitySavings’ social bond is part of a broader approach in the Philippines to work with partners to deepen capital markets for thematic bond issuances such as social bonds, green bonds, and blue bonds.

In July 2021, IFC invested in a $150 million social bond issued by UnionBank where proceeds from the bond financed 4,000 loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to help them recover from the impact of the pandemic on their businesses. In November 2021, IFC partnered with Ayala Corporation to issue the first social bond in the healthcare sector in the Philippines. Proceeds of the bond were used to develop a dedicated cancer hospital and received EDGE certification, making it the first green hospital building in the country.

About IFC

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2023, IFC committed a record $43.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity as economies grapple with the impacts of global compounding crises. For more information, visit www.ifc.org

About City Savings Bank

City Savings Bank, Inc. (CitySavings) is the thrift bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and a member of the Aboitiz Group.

It is one of the largest thrift banks in the country, providing a wide range of mass market financial products and services, such as salary loans to public school teachers, pension loans to GSIS and SSS pensioners, motorcycle loans, government salary loans, AFP salary loans, AFP pension loans for retired pensioners and legal beneficiaries, BFP salary loans, and traditional deposit products.

Today, CitySavings has more than 140 branches nationwide. It is well on its way to becoming the leading mass market bank in the Philippines, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable prosperity across the country.