City Savings Bank Simplifies Loan Applications and Reloans for DepEd Teachers with Loan Ranger Mobile

City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift arm subsidiary of the Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), continues to make headway with its groundbreaking Loan Ranger Mobile App, which caters to the banking needs of the Department of Education (DepEd) teachers. The mobile app provides public school teachers a fast, convenient, and secure way to check their savings and loan account balances, as well as apply for a reloan anytime, anywhere. Over 170,000 DepEd teachers and employees have enrolled in Loan Ranger Mobile.

True to its tagline, “Simple is Good,” CitySavings simplifies the loan process for DepEd teachers. With Loan Ranger Mobile, teacher-clients can view their account balance in real-time. If they qualify for a reloan, they can simply apply using the app and without visiting the branch. They can also check the status update of their loan application.

Angelica Loretizo of Aurora Elementary School in Quezon Province shared her experience using the app, which now saves her long hours of travel to and from the branch.

“The CitySavings Loan Ranger Mobile is very easy to use. I no longer have to worry about spending time commuting. It’s very convenient for teachers like me with just a few clicks to make our transaction. I hope all banks will have this kind of customer service,” said Loretizo.

One of the key features of Loan Ranger Mobile is its simplicity and user-friendly interface. The app is designed to ensure a seamless navigation experience, making it accessible to all DepEd teachers, regardless of their level of technological expertise. The intuitive layout and easy-to-understand instructions enable users to easily perform banking transactions, eliminating the need for time-consuming visits to bank branches.

It is also easy to register with Loan Ranger Mobile. Available to download on Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery, and Apple App Store, teachers can sign up with their existing CitySavings account or card number and validate their registration with a one-time password (OTP). They can then add their other savings and loan accounts with CitySavings to check their balances and pay bills. Soon, they can receive and transfer funds, and earn and redeem rewards.

Recognized by International Finance Awards as the Most Innovative Savings Bank in the Philippines, CitySavings has always been committed to delivering exceptional, technology-driven banking experiences to its customers. This innovative solution further cements CitySavings’ vision to be the leading mass market bank in the country and the Bank’s contribution to the Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation growth strategy to become the Philippines’ first techglomerate, propelled by technology and a renewed entrepreneurial mindset.

About City Savings Bank

City Savings Bank, Inc. (CitySavings) is the thrift bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and a member of the Aboitiz Group. It is one of the largest thrift banks in the country, providing a wide range of mass market financial products and services, such as salary loans to public and private school teachers, pension loans to GSIS and SSS pensioners, motorcycle loans, company employee loans, government salary loans, AFP salary loans, BFP salary loans, and traditional deposit products.

Today, CitySavings has more than 140 branches nationwide. It is well on its way to becoming the leading mass market bank in the Philippines, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable prosperity across the country.