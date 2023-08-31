Classes, work, zoo operations in Manila suspended

Mayor Honey Lacuna makes the rounds of Manila to check on flooded areas and problems regarding stranded commuters. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna makes the rounds of Manila to check on flooded areas and problems regarding stranded commuters. (JERRY S. TAN)

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced suspension of work and classes in Manila on Thursday (August 31), due to inclement weather and based on recommendation from Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) head Arnel Angeles.

Suspended were classes on all levels, public and private, face-to-face and online.

Work at Manila City Hall, including its satellite offices, was also suspended Thursday, except those departments and offices involved in disaster and emergency response.

In the case of private companies, work suspension will be at the discretion of the employers or company owners.

In a related development, Lacuna’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante announced that tickets purchased for August 31 admission may be used within one week from said date as zoo operations were also suspended for the day.

The mayor went around the city to check on the flooded areas and the condition of commuters, as she also tasked Angeles to implement free ride operations to ferry those who may have been stranded due to the heavy rains and floods.

Many portions of the city had gutter-deep waters which subsequently caused traffic, particularly in the Sampaloc and Ermita areas, among them P..Noval, P. Faura corner Taft Avenue, Ayala Blvd., Quezon Blvd corner P..Campa, Kalaw corner Taft Ave., PGH, Pedro Gil corner Taft Ave., Magsaysay Blvd. corner Dela Fuente St., Oroquieta corner Fugoso St.,Felix Huertas corner Laguna St. and Leonor Rivera Street.

As of 9 to 10 a.m., the area of España corner Dela Fuente Street had been rendered impassable to vehicles.

Lacuna called on those who have no urgent need to go out to stay indoors.