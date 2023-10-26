Cleanup of fire-hit post office begins; preservation set in motion

Volunteer firefighters flush out the debris left by fire that hit the iconic Post Office building. (JERRY S. TAN)

Volunteer firefighters flush out the debris left by fire that hit the iconic Post Office building. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Plans of preserving the historic Manila Central Post Office building in Lawton are now being set in motion with the help of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Cultural Heritage (IATF-CH) member agencies.

It was learned from Alvin Fidelson, head of corporate communications of Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), that firefighters from Binondo Fire Volunteers also helped clean up the debris from the lobby, flushing them our with the use of a high water pressure fire hose, leaving the floor recognizable and free from dirt.

“They (volunteers) helped put out the fire and now, they volunteered to clean it up to pave the way for the restoration of the historic Manila Central Post Office,” the PhLPost said in a statement.

Moving forward, initial steps have been taken towards restoring the fire-hit Manila Central Post Office (MCPO) building.

It was learned that a conservation architect has been tapped to identify the items or materials left by a fire that have historical value and facilitate its tagging, cataloging, and retrieval to serve as a reference in the actual restoration of the MCPO building.

PHLPost is also working on the shoring of the building. This is a process to temporarily support the structure, vessel, or trench with shores (a timber or metal props) to avoid danger of collapsing during repairs or alterations.

The Department of Tourism is now looking at developing the iconic building as part of a cultural circuit in the City of Manila.

Built in 1926, the Manila Central Post Office was declared an Important Cultural Property by the National Museum of the Philippines in 2018. This cultural property with exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance to the country, is eligible to receive government funding for its protection, conservation, and restoration.