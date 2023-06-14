LIFE-LONG LEARNERS. Graduates of CLICK1, CLICK2, and CLICK3 with Assistant Executive Secretary of the Office of the President Atty. Lynn Danao Moreno (front, third from left), DOH Undersecretary, incoming NUCESO President, and CLICK1 graduate Dr. Enrique Tayag (front, fourth from left), DAP President, DAP-GSPDM Dean Dr. Lizan Perante-Calina (front, fifth from left), and DAP President and CEO Atty. Engelbert Caronan, Jr., (front, eighth from left) and AEV FVP for External Relations Chris Camba (front, ninth from left).

LIFE-LONG LEARNERS. Graduates of CLICK1, CLICK2, and CLICK3 with Assistant Executive Secretary of the Office of the President Atty. Lynn Danao Moreno (front, third from left), DOH Undersecretary, incoming NUCESO President, and CLICK1 graduate Dr. Enrique Tayag (front, fourth from left), DAP President, DAP-GSPDM Dean Dr. Lizan Perante-Calina (front, fifth from left), and DAP President and CEO Atty. Engelbert Caronan, Jr., (front, eighth from left) and AEV FVP for External Relations Chris Camba (front, ninth from left).

The Executive Course on Leadership, Innovation, Communication, and Knowledge Management (CLICK) is looking for its next batch of inspired leaders and public servants. Now on its fourth cycle, CLICK 4, the innovative and immersive program continues to provide a learning environment where senior government officials elevate and expand their skills to become transformative leaders. This enables them to ignite change by best serving their communities amidst the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

The CLICK program is made possible through a tripartite agreement between Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV), the Development Academy of the Philippines-Graduate School of Public and Development Management (DAP-GSPDM), and the National Union of Career Executive Service Officers (NUCESO), complementing the government’s efforts in instilling a citizen-centric government service. Since launching in 2020, CLICK has provided a unique learning experience for government officials who are then empowered to immediately implement their insights in line with the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Act.

Graduates of the CLICK program will be awarded a prestigious certification upon successful completion of the course.

Originally conceptualized at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the CLICK program has proven to be a successful module in challenging government officials to transform bureaucracy well beyond pandemic-related challenges. For its upcoming fourth batch, CLICK will include an immersion foreign study trip to Israel, which has been popularly referred to as the Start-Up Nation. There, select co-learners can expect to be introduced to technological innovations and best practices that they will be able to translate and emulate in their service, and expand their global network to include change-makers from across the world.

This comes on the heels of the successful graduation of the program’s third batch, CLICK 3, last March 18, 2023.

“May the graduates use what they have learned to streamline the processes of our bureaucracy and develop the capacity to anticipate predictable circumstances in the workplace. I also hope that the friendships you have forged throughout your learning stint will inspire you to collaborate and share your best practices,” said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. in a message to the graduating batch.

“As you improve your capacity and calibrate your skills from training and experience, I remind you to stay grounded and humble stewards of public trust. Take to heart that, no after your laurels and achievements, we are here in the government to change lives for the better and to ensure that our nation reaches its full potential in the years ahead,” the President added.

CLICK 3 kicked off on October 4, 2022, and ran until January 24, 2023. It consisted of learning modules conducted online, with a capstone project. The learners were encouraged to creatively apply their insights and key learnings to their policy foresight projects that they could eventually implement in their respective agencies. In the three years that CLICK has been in operation, the 82 policy papers developed have now been implemented in some phases in government, with many aligned to the administration’s digitization advocacy.

Beyond the learning modules, the CLICK program has become a platform for public servants to engage in knowledge transfers, networking, and partnership building with their contemporaries for greater synergy across real work applications.

“This course empowers you with stronger leadership and strategic management skills to keep abreast with the demands and standards of ever-changing public service,” said Civil Service Commission Chairman Karlo Nograles. “The real work begins with your graduation. The learned concepts, theories, and ideas should not only remain in our minds but must be applied and practiced.”

The Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation growth strategy into a Techglomerate, driven by technology and innovation, has enabled the Group to become a partner of choice for modernization and digitization initiatives.

As the CLICK program’s official private-sector partner, Aboitiz taps into subject matter experts to facilitate learning sessions in digital transformation, public-private partnerships, strategic communications, and human resources. This ensures that the learners receive holistic insights that discuss public service in the macroscopic setting, understanding how technology and private sector partnerships can be leveraged.

“For our part in the Aboitiz Group, we continue to believe in the importance of strong partnerships between the government and the private sector in addressing the needs of the Filipino people. Together with DAP and NUCESO, we will continue to strengthen and develop the program to support our government career service officers and equip them with a comprehensive set of leadership and management capabilities,” said Aboitiz Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sabin Aboitiz.

“As the Aboitiz Group continues our Great Transformation into a future-proof Techglomerate, we encourage you to take full advantage of the knowledge and network you have gained during your time in CLICK, and utilize your new skills to embrace futurist thinking and foresight planning in your respective organizations,” Aboitiz added.

CLICK 4 is open to Career Executive Senior Officials (CESOs) and Senior Government Officials. Registration is currently ongoing, with the first session scheduled to begin on June 28, 2023. For more information, you may go to: www.bit.ly/438LgmH

