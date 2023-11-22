Close supervision of 4Ps beneficiaries leads to successful ‘Kilos-Unlad’ exit strategy – DSWD exec

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The intensive supervision of household beneficiaries under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) is a key element in providing 4Ps members the opportunity to improve their well-being and prepare them for eventual exit from the program, an official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said in a forum.

“We conduct supervision in 4Ps to achieve an improved level of well-being of households from survival to subsistence to self-sufficiency and sustain the self-sufficient household,” Director Gemma Gabuya, head of the 4Ps National Program Management Office (NPMO) said during the 5-day training program of Case Management Supervision.

According to Director Gabuya, case supervision plays a critical role in the implementation of the program’s exit strategy, known as Kilos-Unlad, which ensures the progress of 4Ps beneficiaries through a seven-year modular social case management.

Kilos Unlad serves as a pivotal step towards assisting 4Ps beneficiaries in achieving their aspirations, completing the program, and attaining self-sufficiency.

“Supervision is important in enhancing the knowledge, attitude, skills, and capacity of the 4Ps staff, from the national down to municipal level, in managing the 4Ps households’ compliance with program conditions,” the 4Ps national program manager said.

Director Gabuya also underscored the promotion of a “results-based” approach and the deepening of the “end in mind” perspective among 4Ps social workers to strengthen the effective implementation of the program for the beneficiaries.

The five-day training program, held from November 13 to 17 in Quezon City, was aimed at strengthening the skills of 4Ps provincial and municipal links and social welfare officers in providing technical coaching in Kilos-Unlad’s key processes, including supportive supervision and supervisory approaches to influence positive performance.

The Training on Case Management Supervision was participated in by provincial links and social welfare officers from various DSWD Field Offices from the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) and MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan).

Based on DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian’s directive, the Department was able to complete the reassessment of some 1,158,249 household beneficiaries previously identified as non-poor using the Social Welfare and Development Indicators or SWDI tool.

Based on the reassessment, some 339,660 households have been reclassified as Level 3 or Self-Sufficient. These beneficiaries will then undergo the exit process under Kilos-Unlad.

As of October 2023, a total of 566,658 household-beneficiaries have undergone the Kilos-Unlad strategy and have subsequently exited from the program.

“These households have already been referred to their respective local government units for aftercare services to ensure that they will sustain their self-sufficient level of well-being and will not slide back to poverty,” Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.