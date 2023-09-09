Close to 10K disaster-affected individuals in Abra benefit from DSWD’s ECT

Personnel of DSWD Field Office – Cordillera Administrative Region (FO-CAR) conduct payout of the emergency cash transfer (ECT) to disaster-affected families in Abra on Wednesday (Sept.6).

Some 9,912 individuals affected by the recent weather disturbances in the province of Abra received cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) Program.

The DSWD Field Office (FO) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) facilitated the distribution of ECT to families and individuals whose houses were partially and totally damaged due to the recent typhoons and the habagat.

In his report to the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG), FO CAR Regional Director Leo Quintilla said that the CAR Field Office has provided a total of PhP90.54 million to the disaster-affected families.

“The provision of ECT aims to assist the families to recover from the effects of the disaster that struck the province. They can use the cash aid to buy materials for the reconstruction of their houses,” CAR Regional Director Quintilla said.

Families whose houses were partially damaged received Php9,000 while those whose houses were totally damaged received Php13,500 each.

“We target to finish the payout of all funded ECT by September 14,” Director Quintilla said.

As of press time, a total of 6,821 families or 24,764 individuals residing in CAR have been affected by the southwest monsoon, which was enhanced by Super Typhoon “Goring”, Typhoon “Hanna”, and Tropical Depression “Ineng”.

“Currently, there are 52,166 family food packs (FFPs) repositioned in the different warehouses in the Cordillera Administrative Region and Php53,477,083.63 worth of other food and non-food items (FNFIs) ready to be augmented to the local government units (LGUs), if they requested,” Director Quintilla reported.