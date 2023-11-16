Close to 4M individuals in crisis to benefit from DSWD’s 20B in protective services for 2024 – DSWD Spox

526 SHARES Share Tweet

More individuals in crisis situation can expect more forms of assistance as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to receive a significant increase in its budget for protective services, Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said on Wednesday (November 15).

With an allocation of P19.97 billion in the 2024 national budget, Asst. Sec. Lopez noted that the DSWD can expand its reach and provide aid to more individuals and families in need.

“This allocation underlines a pivotal step towards ensuring that those in dire circumstances and crises can receive the necessary assistance from the national government through the DSWD,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, pointed out.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced on Tuesday (Nov. 14) that a sum of P19.97 billion has been earmarked for the Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances (PSIFDC) program of the DSWD for next year’s national budget, noting that it will provide financial assistance to an estimated 3.9 million beneficiaries across the country.

Asst. Sec. Lopez clarified that the protective services funds will be strategically utilized to enhance the delivery of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

“The allocation for the AICS program is not just a numerical figure, it represents the government’s acknowledgment of the enduring impact of the pandemic on our kababayans, especially those in marginalized communities and vulnerable sectors,” the DSWD spokesperson emphasized.

AICS program is one of the DSWD’s frontline services that provides a comprehensive range of services, including cash assistance for food, transportation, medical services, funeral costs, and other essential needs of those who are in crisis.