CMMA Posthumously Honors Veteran Journalist Juan “Johnny” P. Dayang With Serviam Award

Journal Online4
Juan “Johnny” P. Dayang

The Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA) will posthumously honor the late Juan P. “Johnny” Dayang, veteran journalist, publisher, and advocate for ethical media, with the 2024 CMMA Serviam Award. Established in memory of CMMA founder Jaime L. Cardinal Sin, the award recognizes media professionals whose lives reflect Christian service, integrity, and faith-inspired communication.

Dayang, who passed away on April 29, 2025, served as CMMA Board Secretary, president of the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI), president of the Manila Overseas Press Club, and founding president of the Federation of Provincial Press Clubs of the Philippines. He also served as a UNESCO commissioner, Red Cross governor, and former mayor of Kalibo.

He played a key role in establishing the CMMA, including introducing Cardinal Jaime L. Sin to Ambassador Antonio Cabangon Chua, helping bring the awards to life, a vision he nurtured until his final days.

“Our father was a staunch advocate of the Catholic Mass Media Awards,” said Juan E. Dayang, Jr., senior diplomat at the Philippine Embassy in Ankara, Turkiye. “It was his dream to see the CMMA thrive. Although I cannot be there in person, I am proud that his daughters will receive this award on behalf of our family, honoring a legacy that touched countless lives.”

Dayang was tragically killed at his home in Kalibo, Aklan, on April 29, 2025. His passing drew condemnation from national and international organizations. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said, “I condemn the killing of Juan Dayang and call for a transparent and thorough investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. Impunity for such crimes must not be tolerated as it only emboldens those who seek to silence journalists and prevent them from fulfilling their crucial role of informing the public.”

Awarding Ceremony

The 47th Catholic Mass Media Awards will present the Serviam Award posthumously to Juan “Johnny” Dayang at the Citystate Tower Hotel, 1315 A. Mabini Street, Ermita, Manila, on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

The award will be received by his daughters, Bernadette Dayang and Geraldine E. Dayang-Fernando. Juan E. Dayang, Jr., currently a senior diplomat at the Philippine Embassy in Ankara, Turkiye, is unable to attend.

“This award honors our father’s life and work,” said Bernadette and Geraldine Dayang. “He lived by the principles of service, faith, and truth. We are proud to continue his legacy.”

