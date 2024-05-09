‘Colors of the South’ saturated with essence of Mindanao

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Danny Castillon Doce’s “Colors of the South” vividly captures the vibrancy and diversity of Mindanaoan culture. Featuring seventeen (17) watercolor renderings, the exhibition warmly invites the public to delve into the rich ethnography and experiences that Mindanao has to offer. Through his skilled hands, Doce authentically portrays the raw essence of the region’s people, nature, and culture, employing realism as his method.

As visitors step into the gallery, they are greeted by a breath of life, warmth, and communal spirit. Three renderings adorn the entrance, each depicting indigenous groups from across the island: “Innocence” portrays a Tboli child, “Young Ones” captures siblings from the Manobo tribe, and “Young Once” encapsulates the experiences of an adult Bagobo Tagabawa. These pieces draw inspiration from photographs by Jojie Alcantara.

Throughout the exhibition, Doce pays homage to the photographs that sparked his creative ideas and unleashed his artistic skill. For instance, “Waiting to be Risen,” a photo by Den Jib Siblos served as a reference, “Pulling It In!” and “Malongon Campsite” were inspired by images Donita Andres (DOT Region XII), while “Palendag Melodies” draws from the photo of Jojie Alcantara, and “The Weaver” is inspired by a photograph by Ruel B. Ambat.

“Colors of the South” will run from May 1 to 31, 2024, at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Gallery located on the Ground Floor, NCCA Building, 633 General Luna St., Intramuros, 1002 Manila. NCCA Gallery Hours are from Mondays to Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. For more information on the NCCA Gallery, call (+63 2) 8527 2192 or email [email protected].