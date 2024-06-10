Comelec mulls prohibiting use of old photos in campaign materials

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it is mulling the idea of requiring candidates to only use ‘current photos’ in the campaign materials that they will use for the 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the move is part of the poll body’s campaign to put an end to ‘misrepresentations’ during elections.

Garcia said that the Comelec may require candidates to submit ten latest photos taken from the past six months which they will use for their campaign streamers, posters and social media posts.

The Comelec chair explained that the said policy will also help voters to become familiar with the candidates.

“Hindi po ba mas maganda? Pictures na nga lang eh, hindi pa tayo magpakatotoo. At least maipakita na ikaw ito ngayon, alam ng mga botante ang itsura ng tao na ito,” Garcia said.

However, Garcia said the Comelec may allow slight enhancements but not to the point of changing the face of the candidate concerned.

Once the poiicy lis approved, Garcia said candidates may face sanctions if they will violate by using pictures in their campaign materials that are not included in the set they submitted to the Comelec.