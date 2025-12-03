Home>News>Comelec suspends issuance of voter certification until further notice
News

Comelec suspends issuance of voter certification until further notice

Itchie G. Cabayan3
George Garcia
Comelec Chair George Garcia announces suspension of voter certification issuance at their main office. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it is suspending the issuance of voter certification at its main office in Intramuros, Manila.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said this is due to the ongoing maintenance of the server of Data Center Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) of the Information Technology Department.

In its Facebook page, the Comelec said the suspension takes effect on December 3 ‘until further notice.’

“The issuance of Voter Certification at the COMELEC-National Central File Division (NCFD), FEMII Building, Extension Cabildo Street cor. A. Soriano Avenue, Intramuros, Manila is TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED, effective 3 December 2025 (Wednesday), until further notice, due to maintenance of the Data Center AFIS [Automated Fingerprint Identification System] Server at the Information Technology Department of this Commission,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, Garcia advised the public to get their voter certification in the meantime from the office of the election (OEO) officer in the cities or municipalities where they are registered as voters.

Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

