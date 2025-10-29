Home>News>Comelec suspends voter registration during ‘Undas’
Comelec suspends voter registration during ‘Undas’

Itchie G. Cabayan0
George Garcia
Comelec Chair George Garcia announces suspension of voter registration. (JERRY S. TAN)

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia announced that the voter registration activities in the country will be suspended during the ‘Undas.’

Garcia said the suspension will be implemented from noon of October 30 (Thursday) to November 2 (Sunday), to give way to the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

“Bilang paggunita sa Undas suspendido ang voter registration mula tanghali ng Oktubre 30, 2025 hanggang Nobyembre 2, 2025. Kasama ng buong bansa, iginagalang natin ang alaala ng mga yumao na. Sa pamamagitan ng panalangin, pag-aalay, at pagninilay-nilay, pinapanatili nating buhay ang kanilang espiritu sa ating mga puso. Nawa’y makatagpo ng kapayapaan at liwanag ang kanilang mga kaluluwa,” Garcia added.

It will be recalled that the Comelec resumed last week the voter registration for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

This was started on October 20, 2025 and will end on May 18, 2026 and does not include the Bangsamoro areas which will have their own registration period next year.

