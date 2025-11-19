Comelec wants Marcoleta to explain SOCE vs. SALN inconsistency

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it will send a show cause order (SCO) to Senator Rodante Marcoleta for him to explain why his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) does not jive with his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) in the May 12, 2025 midterm polls.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the SCO will be sent to Marcoleta in the days to come, in order to give him the chance to explain his side.

“Napakahirap kasi sa social media kasama na rin ang Comelec eh. Baka akala hindi kami umaaksiyon. Ang Comelec din, matingnan natin Talaga ‘yung mga dokumento.. para lang din sa katiwasayan ng lahat at para magkaroon ng complete transparency and accountability, gagawin po namin ‘yon at asahan niyo po sa mga susunod na araw, maiisyu na po natin ‘yung SCO na ‘yan,” Garcia told an interview.

Garcia stressed there will be no exception when it comes to declaration of donations or campaign contributions, adding that all such donations received by the candidates must be declared.

“As far as the Comelec is concerned, wala naman talagang exemption doon. Dapat, lalo pa ang mga donation o natanggap during the campaign period, dapat ‘yan idinedeklara lahat, ilalatag lahat. Ano pa ang purpose ng publication? Ano pa ang purpose ng pagsa-submit sa amin? Ano pa ang purpose ng panunumpa kung meron din lang naman tayong hindi ilalagay doon?” he said.

According to Garcia, the poll body will not prioritize looking for any liability but will instead first focus on the explanation of candidates as to why they did not declare who gave contributions for their candidacy.

He assured that all evidence and documents will be looked into, after which the Comelec will decide if it merits filing a case or setting the issue aside.

Based on the SOCE of Marcoleta, he reportedly stated not having received any cash or in-kind contribution for his campaign, but declared P112,857,951.44 as expenditures for his candidacy.

On the other hand, based on his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), Marcoleta only has a net worth of P51.9 million.

The Senator later claimed friends donated to his campaign funds during the 2025 polls but that he did not declare them since the donors asked that they remain anonymous.

Prior to this, Garcia said that any candidate who will be proven to have declared wrong information regarding their SOCE may face punishment, including a jail term of from one to six years, perjury or falsification of public documents.